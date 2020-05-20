STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The emergence of summer cyclones

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too has expressed her preparedness to meet the eventualities.

Published: 20th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Amphan is likely to make a landfall on Wednesday

Cyclone Amphan is likely to make a landfall on Wednesday. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

As if the Covid-19 pandemic was not bad enough, West Bengal and Odisha now have a natural calamity to stand up to. Tropical cyclone Amphan, which brewed over the Bay of Bengal long enough to turn into a super cyclone over the sea, has now weakened a bit. But by the time it reaches the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya as predicted on Wednesday, it would still be a fierce storm powerful enough to wreak havoc.

Much as one hopes that the storm—the first super cyclone since the 1999 one that ravaged Odisha—leaves minimal impact on life and property, the actual effect would be known only after it makes landfall. West Bengal seems to be on a direct collision course with the monstrous storm, but a good part of northern Odisha will also be affected. The eastern Indian coast has had a long history of natural calamities, Bay of Bengal being the womb of all the storms that form during the monsoon season.

The scary part, though, is the emergence of summer cyclones. Last year, Fani ripped through Odisha, causing widespread devastation. It was after more than a 100 years that a tropical cyclone had hit the eastern mainland during April. With Amphan this year, the summer nightmare seems to be turning into an annual pattern.

For both West Bengal and Odisha, it is a double whammy. The two states are already battling a surge in Covid-19 with all its peculiarities. On its part, the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha—known for its disaster-readiness—has moved every resource to ensure minimum casualty of people in Covid-care facilities. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too has expressed her preparedness to meet the eventualities. Another disaster at this crucial juncture may just upset all the efforts of the states and pile on more misery and tragedy on the hapless people.

It is therefore reassuring that the Centre has acted swiftly and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah have been in constant touch with both the states offering all support. One only hopes that Amphan does weaken as expected and does not inflict huge costs of human life and property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Amphan
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp