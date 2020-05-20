As if the Covid-19 pandemic was not bad enough, West Bengal and Odisha now have a natural calamity to stand up to. Tropical cyclone Amphan, which brewed over the Bay of Bengal long enough to turn into a super cyclone over the sea, has now weakened a bit. But by the time it reaches the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya as predicted on Wednesday, it would still be a fierce storm powerful enough to wreak havoc.

Much as one hopes that the storm—the first super cyclone since the 1999 one that ravaged Odisha—leaves minimal impact on life and property, the actual effect would be known only after it makes landfall. West Bengal seems to be on a direct collision course with the monstrous storm, but a good part of northern Odisha will also be affected. The eastern Indian coast has had a long history of natural calamities, Bay of Bengal being the womb of all the storms that form during the monsoon season.

The scary part, though, is the emergence of summer cyclones. Last year, Fani ripped through Odisha, causing widespread devastation. It was after more than a 100 years that a tropical cyclone had hit the eastern mainland during April. With Amphan this year, the summer nightmare seems to be turning into an annual pattern.

For both West Bengal and Odisha, it is a double whammy. The two states are already battling a surge in Covid-19 with all its peculiarities. On its part, the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha—known for its disaster-readiness—has moved every resource to ensure minimum casualty of people in Covid-care facilities. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too has expressed her preparedness to meet the eventualities. Another disaster at this crucial juncture may just upset all the efforts of the states and pile on more misery and tragedy on the hapless people.

It is therefore reassuring that the Centre has acted swiftly and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah have been in constant touch with both the states offering all support. One only hopes that Amphan does weaken as expected and does not inflict huge costs of human life and property.