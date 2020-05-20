STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Welcome resolution to get to the root of the pandemic

That India has joined hands with the other nations is significant as it comes in the backdrop of the latent tension with China.

Published: 20th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India’s decision to join 62 countries to discuss the origin of the virus behind Covid-19 at the World Health Assembly is clearly aimed at China, although the draft resolution does not specifically name our northern neighbour. The assembly is expected to review the international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including that of the WHO, which is governed by the assembly. Although the US, which blames China for the pandemic, is not part of the exercise, many other nations such as Australia are using the opportunity for their own geopolitical ends.

That India has joined hands with the other nations is significant as it comes in the backdrop of the latent tension with China. It is said many multinational companies could be looking to exit China in the wake of the pandemic. India is hoping to be a major beneficiary of this and it would not have gone down well with China, which has hit back at New Delhi in many ways. Among them are the People’s Liberation Army’s manoeuvres in Sikkim and Ladakh and the pinpricks in Lipulekh through Nepal. The current Nepal Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, is perceived to be close to Beijing and his cabinet has reportedly approved a new map of the country that depicts Lipulekh in Nepal. Given these circumstances, India’s decision to join what is called a review of the origin of the virus is clearly aimed at needling China.

But whatever be the geopolitical compulsions of each nation, the exercise is much needed. If epidemics in the recent past, SARS, MERS and Zika, are anything to go by, they show that in a globalised world, no country can insulate itself from any disease. As renowned medical historian Frank Snowden said, an infected man can board a flight in Africa and eight hours later reach Singapore or any other destination in Southeast Asia and spread the virus. He has called the Covid-19 outbreak globalisation’s first pandemic. So whatever the WHO’s drawbacks and its conduct during the current health crisis, epidemics will have to be fought jointly by all nations. The first step towards that is to get to the root of the ongoing pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp