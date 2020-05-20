Welcome resolution to get to the root of the pandemic

India’s decision to join 62 countries to discuss the origin of the virus behind Covid-19 at the World Health Assembly is clearly aimed at China, although the draft resolution does not specifically name our northern neighbour. The assembly is expected to review the international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including that of the WHO, which is governed by the assembly. Although the US, which blames China for the pandemic, is not part of the exercise, many other nations such as Australia are using the opportunity for their own geopolitical ends.

That India has joined hands with the other nations is significant as it comes in the backdrop of the latent tension with China. It is said many multinational companies could be looking to exit China in the wake of the pandemic. India is hoping to be a major beneficiary of this and it would not have gone down well with China, which has hit back at New Delhi in many ways. Among them are the People’s Liberation Army’s manoeuvres in Sikkim and Ladakh and the pinpricks in Lipulekh through Nepal. The current Nepal Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, is perceived to be close to Beijing and his cabinet has reportedly approved a new map of the country that depicts Lipulekh in Nepal. Given these circumstances, India’s decision to join what is called a review of the origin of the virus is clearly aimed at needling China.

But whatever be the geopolitical compulsions of each nation, the exercise is much needed. If epidemics in the recent past, SARS, MERS and Zika, are anything to go by, they show that in a globalised world, no country can insulate itself from any disease. As renowned medical historian Frank Snowden said, an infected man can board a flight in Africa and eight hours later reach Singapore or any other destination in Southeast Asia and spread the virus. He has called the Covid-19 outbreak globalisation’s first pandemic. So whatever the WHO’s drawbacks and its conduct during the current health crisis, epidemics will have to be fought jointly by all nations. The first step towards that is to get to the root of the ongoing pandemic.