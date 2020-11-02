STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Towards social harmony in Odisha

The government too would provide incentives for the purchase of land, other household assets and the start of a business.

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

The Odisha government’s decision to promote inter-caste marriages is praiseworthy and timely. A substantial hike in the financial incentive from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh apart, the Naveen Patnaik administration has put the whole application system online to take the initiative closer to people. As per the revised scheme, marriages between upper caste Hindus and those from Scheduled Castes will come under the ambit of the incentive.

It is meant for those marrying for the first time, though widow and widower brides and grooms will also be eligible for the assistance that would be disbursed within 60 days of applying. The government too would provide incentives for the purchase of land, other household assets and the start of a business. The Scheduled Castes account for 17% of the population, but caste sentiments are not as pronounced in the state as they are in some other parts of the country.

Still, the measure will go a long way in furthering social integration, which is its stated objective. In the new-age economy, caste prejudices are on the wane and the Odisha government has rightly embraced the cause based on the social equity principles of Dr B R Ambedkar. In 2017, the Centre had set a path by removing the income ceiling in its Dr Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriage. Last year, the Maharashtra government too raised the grant from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala too have incentivised inter-caste marriages through benefits and other support systems. In the last two years, over 1,200 couples have already availed the benefit of the inter-caste marriage incentives in Odisha.

But for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, known for his welfare-based development model that covers all strata of society, this might have been no more than a revision of an old scheme. He has hoped it would bring in social harmony, which has been a cornerstone of his administration for the last 20 years. Idealistic as well as laudable, it will be another addition to the Gandhian values he espouses in his governance system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha social harmony
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp