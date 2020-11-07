STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Averting the dangers of a global debt crisis

The world went into the pandemic with record high debt that more than tripled since the 2008 financial crisis.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Debt, Loan

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

With countries getting deeper into debt, the day of reckoning doesn’t seem far away amid the looming global debt crisis. Global debt broke past records to touch an unsustainable 320% of GDP and how we got here isn’t hard to fathom. The world went into the pandemic with record high debt that more than tripled since the 2008 financial crisis.

Out of nowhere, we’ve found ourselves in the worst economic recession in 90 years and with the global economy projected to contract 4.4% in 2020, there’s fat chance that countries can grow their way out of debt. A full-fledged debt crisis would devastate the global economy and dwarf the fallouts of the 2008 financial crisis. Thus, the IMF last month urged countries to act now and avert the dangers of a debt crisis. 

In the past 60 years, the world has seen four debt waves, of which the first three ended with crises leaving several countries in financial ruin. Surprisingly, nations avoided a systemic debt crisis in 2010 thanks to ultra-cheap interest rates and a massive monetary push, but this didn’t solve the problem altogether. By 2018, another debt wave began building and global debt reached an all-time high of 230% of GDP. When the pandemic struck, 

public debt rose further due to higher spending and lower revenue. Global central banks’ easy monetary policies once again bought time. But it could be a matter of time before the crisis unfolds. India isn’t spending into trouble and is also resorting to expenditure cuts. Yet, public debt is likely to touch a staggering 90% of GDP next fiscal. We’ve avoided corporate and retail debt defaults thanks to government bailouts, but much depends on job creation and incomes from hereon.

Those with unsustainable debt will still need support and the often used low-interest-rate tool may not come to the rescue. As the IMF noted, policymakers must avoid outright defaults by restructuring debt. For, the longer the problem is postponed, the worse it gets, just like how sorrows won’t become joys by postponement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
debt crisis
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp