STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Swift Lakshmi Vilas Bank resolution a reminder for govt to empower RBI

Such a swift resolution protects the interests of depositors and employees, helps maintain financial stability and prevents chaos.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank. (File Photo | EPS)

With four financial institutions collapsing in over two years under their watch, the RBI and the government may not merit applause, but the central bank deserves a round. Moments after the government imposed a one-month moratorium on capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), the RBI deployed the draft scheme of amalgamation with the Indian unit of the Singapore government-controlled DBS Bank with surgical accuracy.

Such a swift resolution protects the interests of depositors and employees, helps maintain financial stability and prevents chaos. While LVB shareholders will stand to lose, the DBS’s cash injection of `2,500 crore into the merged entity ensures that normalcy of banking operations is restored faster. For the DBS, the acquisition won’t materially affect its financials, but significantly expands its footprint adding meaningful physical presence. 

Though the rescue reveals the regulator’s proactive hand, the criticism, however, is that the RBI waited too long to step in. The LVB has been struggling for some time and had a negative return on assets for two consecutive years. It lacked sufficient capital to manage risks and failed spectacularly to raise funds. Interestingly, it’s the only non-government-owned lender to be placed under the Prompt Corrective Action in September 2019. Effectively, a rescue plan involving a white knight began since then, but it took one full year for the RBI to bail out the bank.  

Like other economies, India rarely allows its banks to fail. Historically, the government merged distressed or scam-hit lenders with stronger PSBs, with taxpayers picking up the bill. Bucking the trend this time, the RBI chose a foreign entity without roping in state-run lenders, perhaps as they are busy themselves undergoing the mega bank merger process announced last year. It also reinforces the RBI’s willingness to encourage foreign entities to scout potential merger candidates given several banks have weak financials but sound businesses.

Lastly, the LVB-DBS merger is an important reminder to the government to empower the RBI. Just consider PMC Bank. Last year, the RBI imposed restrictions when crisis struck, but couldn’t mount a rescue as it was powerless to supersede the PMC board as it did with the LVB or Yes Bank. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank RBI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp