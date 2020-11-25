STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Welcome move to boost spending on healthcare

If there is one learning from the current coronavirus crisis, it is that a country must budget sufficiently for healthcare and create the necessary infrastructure to provide timely medical care.

Published: 25th November 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A team of doctors wearing protective suits check slum dwellers during a house-to-house health survey in Bhopal. (File Photo)

If there is one learning from the current coronavirus crisis, it is that a country must budget sufficiently for healthcare and create the necessary infrastructure to provide timely medical care. In this context, it is welcome that the government is considering a 50% increase in the upcoming Union Budget outlay from the Rs 67,111 crore in the previous Budget.

Considering the massive spending envisaged on vaccine production and distribution, the budgetary increase may be a drop in the ocean. However, the government expects to pump in higher amounts into health via the Rs 111-trillion five-year investment plan to develop the country’s medical infrastructure. The Centre and states together are spending just about 1.28% of the GDP on health and related infrastructure—around Rs 2.6 lakh crore. This is woefully inadequate.

India’s spending on healthcare is among the lowest in the world. Compared to our spend of 3.6% of the GDP (government + individual), the US spends 16.9%, France 11.2% and Japan 10.9%. Even among the BRICS nations, India is at the bottom, with Brazil spending 9.2% and China 5%. In our case, poor public health infrastructure forces people to spend personally from their overstretched budget on medical expenses, compelling them to cut the amount allocated  for food and other essentials.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that the combined outlay by the Centre and states be hiked to 2.5% of the GDP from the current 1.28%. Investment in this sector has been going up and the expenditure per capita has increased from Rs 1,008 in FY 2015 to Rs 1,944 in FY 2020. Yet, this is not enough as much of the increase has gone into paying higher salaries for medical workers.

The future challenge is going to be financing an expensive purchase and distribution programme for the Covid vaccines. Second, the public availability of ICU beds and hospital infrastructure will have to be boosted as currently 80% of the ventilators and ICU beds are under the purview of private, expensive hospitals. There is progress, but more than anything else, it is the poor and inaccessible public healthcare system that needs maximum attention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp