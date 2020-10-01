STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Telangana BJP, Congress try to shape up

The task before the two parties is huge as in the last Assembly elections, the BJP won only one seat in the 119-member House and the Congress 19.

Published: 01st October 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

Two opposition parties in Telangana—the Congress and the BJP—appear to have already begun their spadework for the next Assembly elections in 2023, after their humiliating defeat at the hands of the TRS in 2018. The BJP has a new-look executive headed by a BC leader, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is also a Lok Sabha member. Another BC leader, Dr K Lakshman, is now president of the BJP’s National OBC Morcha. And D K Aruna, a leader from the powerful Reddy community, has been elevated as the party’s national vice-president.

In the Congress camp, the party appointed Manickam Tagore, an MP from Tamil Nadu, as its in-charge in Telangana. It is strange that the high command chose the comparatively lightweight post of in-charge to 
oversee the Telangana unit but a general secretary to guide neighbouring Andhra Pradesh where the party has no existence after the state’s bifurcation. 

The task before the two parties is huge as in the last Assembly elections, the BJP won only one seat in the 119-member House and the Congress 19. Adding insult to injury, CM K Chandrashekar Rao spirited away 13 Congress MLAs. While the Congress remains a divided house riven by factions, the BJP, though a little better, has a lot of hard work to do. The performance of both parties in most elections after the Assembly polls—municipal, gram sarpanch and president of local bodies—has been rather poor.

They could not make any dent on the TRS though the Congress picked up three Lok Sabha seats and the BJP four in 2019, which is considered a flash in the pan. To inspire their cadre to take a quantum leap, both parties need to forge an emotional bond with the state’s issues and the people.

As for the Congress, even after state unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy offered to quit after the Assembly poll debacle, the high command sat on the proposal. It ought to now give Manickam Tagore full powers to put together a team to try and recover lost ground. Needless to say, the turf war will be intense, since KCR is a formidable foe. Whether or not the two parties would rise from the ashes, time alone can tell. 

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress BJP
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp