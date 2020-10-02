STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Hathras rape and the continuing curse of caste

My birth is my fatal accident,” wrote Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of Hyderabad University, days before he committed suicide in 2016.

Published: 02nd October 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police cremates the body of the gang-rape victim in the middle of the night in Hathras district in UP | PTI

My birth is my fatal accident,” wrote Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of Hyderabad University, days before he committed suicide in 2016. His death sparked protests against institutionalised discrimination of Dalits. Mainstream political parties and Ambedkarite groups vied with each other to galvanise a movement against continuing caste-related atrocities. But four years later, as another member of the Dalit community succumbed to injuries suffered while being raped and brutalised at a small village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, all the promises appear to be hollow.

Vemula’s words sum up what millions of Dalits face almost on a daily basis. The banning of untouchability and the passage of several laws were aimed at ending the deeply embedded caste hierarchies. It was hoped that reservation in jobs and education would give the lower castes a level-playing field. But even after 73 years of Independence, being born a Dalit is more a curse than a blessing. Casteist slurs, discrimination and prejudices run deep. Worse still is the mentality among some upper caste men who use rape as a tool to ‘punish’ and instil fear.

Following a national outcry, the UP government announced cash compensation, a job and a house to the rape victim’s family. While this is welcome, the state and the Hathras district administration rubbed salt into the grieving family’s wounds by denying them their right to give the victim a decent cremation. If the family is to be believed, the district authorities cremated the girl in the dead of the night while they were put under a house arrest of sorts.

If the authorities feared that a cremation during the day, which the family pleaded for, would lead to a law-and-order situation, then it reflects poorly on their ability, and action ought to be taken against the district magistrate and the superintendent of police for incompetence. As if this were not enough, the UP government misused its powers to prevent Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi from visiting the aggrieved family. Political leaders connecting, meeting and commiserating with the public are the essence of democracy; they should not be denied this right.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang rape Caste discrimination crime against women
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp