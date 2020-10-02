STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

To help economy, save environment

As the entire world continues to explore new ways to battle the coronavirus pandemic and its recurring waves, there is bad news on the climate front.

Published: 02nd October 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Forest

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

As the entire world continues to explore new ways to battle the coronavirus pandemic and its recurring waves, there is bad news on the climate front. The Arctic sea has recorded its second lowest ice coverage in 40 years of satellite measurements. This year, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), US, the sea ice extent has been calculated at 3.7 million sq km, the lowest levels since 2012. 

This piece of news has set the alarm bells ringing. According to UNEP climate expert Pascal Peduzzi, the rate at which the Arctic sea ice is dwindling may mean that in another 20 years, the Arctic Ocean would have an ice-free summer. The global consequences are many—from the wiping out of polar bears and other animals to rising oceanic surface temperatures, changes in weather patterns and a jump in sea levels.

Experts have been pointing out that Arctic sea ice has been hovering below its 40-year average for the last 18 years. There are other indicators too. According to reports, the January-July period of this year has been one of the warmest since 1880. Much of the blame, of course, goes to the greenhouse gas emissions that have been unrelenting, despite a temporary pause during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Interestingly enough, a few days after the alarming reports came in, more than 60 heads of state pledged support to take urgent measures to reverse the loss of biodiversity by 2030. Their sense of urgency also came about a week before the crucial UN Summit on Biodiversity and also after a key review of global conservation plans showed that most nations are likely to miss major targets they had set themselves to arrest the loss of nature.

A point to be noted: The latest biennial Living Planet Report by WWF makes some critical revelations—there has been a 70% decline in wild populations of animals, plants and birds since 1970. What is not to be missed is promises made by the nations to save flora and fauna are clearly not being kept despite major signals by nature. The only way to save the global economy, livelihood and health is by saving the environment. But are we ready to pay heed? 

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
environment
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp