To help economy, save environment

As the entire world continues to explore new ways to battle the coronavirus pandemic and its recurring waves, there is bad news on the climate front. The Arctic sea has recorded its second lowest ice coverage in 40 years of satellite measurements. This year, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), US, the sea ice extent has been calculated at 3.7 million sq km, the lowest levels since 2012.

This piece of news has set the alarm bells ringing. According to UNEP climate expert Pascal Peduzzi, the rate at which the Arctic sea ice is dwindling may mean that in another 20 years, the Arctic Ocean would have an ice-free summer. The global consequences are many—from the wiping out of polar bears and other animals to rising oceanic surface temperatures, changes in weather patterns and a jump in sea levels.

Experts have been pointing out that Arctic sea ice has been hovering below its 40-year average for the last 18 years. There are other indicators too. According to reports, the January-July period of this year has been one of the warmest since 1880. Much of the blame, of course, goes to the greenhouse gas emissions that have been unrelenting, despite a temporary pause during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Interestingly enough, a few days after the alarming reports came in, more than 60 heads of state pledged support to take urgent measures to reverse the loss of biodiversity by 2030. Their sense of urgency also came about a week before the crucial UN Summit on Biodiversity and also after a key review of global conservation plans showed that most nations are likely to miss major targets they had set themselves to arrest the loss of nature.

A point to be noted: The latest biennial Living Planet Report by WWF makes some critical revelations—there has been a 70% decline in wild populations of animals, plants and birds since 1970. What is not to be missed is promises made by the nations to save flora and fauna are clearly not being kept despite major signals by nature. The only way to save the global economy, livelihood and health is by saving the environment. But are we ready to pay heed?