STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

AP, Telangana and politics of water sharing

They justified their arguments by quoting extensively from Krishna and Godavari Tribunals’ awards.

Published: 08th October 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari water released from Pattiseema project

Godavari water released from Pattiseema project. (File photo| EPS)

After the second Apex Council meeting on Tuesday, convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrashekar Rao—in Delhi, it became clear that the Union minister wanted to not only mediate between the two sibling states for resolution of disputes on sharing Krishna and Godavari waters but also show firmness in areas where consensus was elusive.

With the second meeting of the council being held after four long years though tension had escalated between the two states by and by, Shekhawat appeared intent on ironing out the wrinkles. After the meeting on Tuesday, both CMs stuck to their guns and restated their positions. They justified their arguments by quoting extensively from Krishna and Godavari Tribunals’ awards.

Prior to 2019, KCR and the then Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had their own political reasons for letting the issue fester. After Jagan took over as Andhra chief minister, friendship bloomed between him and KCR. They had one-on-one meetings a couple of times on the sharing of river waters, too, but now strangely, they are rolling up their sleeves to protect the interests of their respective states.

While Jagan defended taking up the controversial expansion of the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator project, which is vital for Rayalaseema, KCR argued that he could construct a barrage upstream of Srisailam in retaliation and divert Pothireddypadu water to Telangana.

Despite the intense sparring match, the Union minister used diplomatese after the meeting, saying both the CMs showed a spirit of mutual accommodation. The Centre would be doing a favour to both the states if it continues to engage them in dialogue and tries to find middle ground to resolve major irritants in the river- water-sharing dispute. It is all the more necessary now, as this year alone, thousands of tmcft of water from the Godavari and the Krishna went untapped into the Bay of Bengal, which is an unconscionable waste.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp