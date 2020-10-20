STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

After IPL, fillip for domestic cricket  

Assessment of the first Indian captain to have become BCCI president will depend on these factors too.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

There is good news for the Indian cricketers toiling away from the limelight. After the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to have a truncated domestic season featuring the Ranji Trophy from January.

The IPL, with all its riches, is restricted to around 120 Indian players. There are nearly 450 more playing for various state teams in the senior men’s section alone. These players constitute the base that the superstructure feeds from. No domestic cricket this season would have meant no income for these players, who are dependent on match fees. Opening the avenue for IPL players to earn and denying the opportunity to a vast majority of the country’s total player pool would have set a bad example.

The BCCI deserves credit for trying to make this happen. As on date, the Covid-19 situation in India remains worrisome. Organising a tournament of four-day matches featuring 38 teams will be a massive challenge. But Sourav Ganguly and co think this can be done by having the matches in four or five cities, instead of following the traditional model wherein a team plays half of its games at home and the rest at the home of opposition teams. There are thoughts of having a tournament for women and another for juniors on similar lines. This is realistic thinking and, virus permitting, the BCCI has the funds and infrastructure to pull this off.

Criticised on certain points, the BCCI with Ganguly as president has already set an example by conducting the IPL in another country inside a giant bio-bubble. Organising domestic tournaments will be another feather in its cap. For a while, this will take the focus away from things like trying to change the board constitution and going back to the pre-reform ways, violation of conflict of interest rules by Ganguly who endorses products of the rivals of the board’s own sponsors, and delay in payments of domestic players, umpires and scorers during the pandemic. Assessment of the first Indian captain to have become BCCI president will depend on these factors too. But at the moment, he is scoring some brownie points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp