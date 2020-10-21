STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

800 and falling prey to crowd censorship

It came in response to a request from Muralitharan to step down and end the controversy. 

Published: 21st October 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (L) and actor Vijay Sethupathi (R)

Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (L) and actor Vijay Sethupathi (R)

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi’s decision to opt out of 800, a biopic on Sri Lankan cricket player Muthiah Muralitharan, was not surprising, coming as it did in the aftermath of a week-long social media storm kicked up by the film and political fraternity. The actor put out a cryptic tweet on Monday, indicating that he is drawing stumps just when he was getting ready to spin a dream role. It came in response to a request from Muralitharan to step down and end the controversy. 

The initial bouncer came from Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja last week, when he asked the actor to junk the project, saying it was “based on the life of the cricketer who had glorified the Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka in 2009”.

Soon, more voices in the gallery lent support to this cry. Muralitharan, a Tamilian whose ancestors had gone to Sri Lanka as plantation workers during the 19th and early 20th centuries, is seen to be a supporter of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister of Sri Lanka, and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, its current president. The plantation workers, referred to as “estate Tamils”, live in central Sri Lanka while the Jaffna Tamils or Eelam Tamils consider themselves descendants of the old Jaffna kingdom and mostly live in north and east Sri Lanka.

Though they are both Tamils, their caste dynamics and role in the political landscape are varied. Films as a medium of creative expression have now become frequent targets of crowd censorship. Trolling and hounding in social media has been dictating the narrative of art and the artist’s creative expression, and, unfortunately, been succeeding in its pursuit, the recent pulling down of a jewellery advertisement being a case in point.

The latest pressure on Sethupathi is no different, as it comes from chauvinists who claim to preserve native pride. The point being missed is that the biopic is on the sportsman, tracking his rise in becoming a world-class spinner who bagged a record 800 wickets in Test cricket, a feat that is yet to be matched. His journey involving hard work and determination would have been inspirational to the enthusiastic, cricket-crazy subcontinent. A final word to be noted is that Muralitharan is the mentor of IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad team owned by the Sun Network, whose Kalanithi Maran is the grand-nephew of former CM M Karunanidhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi Muthiah Muralitharan
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp