STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

COVID-19 deaths: The rot in Kerala’s government medical college hospitals

The instances of Covid fatalities due to alleged negligence have laid bare the gaping holes in Kerala’s healthcare system.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 tests in Kerala. (Photo | PTI)

The instances of Covid fatalities due to alleged negligence have laid bare the gaping holes in Kerala’s healthcare system. It was a nurse’s voice message to her colleagues, which talked about how lapses proved fatal for one particular patient who was on the road to recovery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, and casually mentioned how there have been similar slip-ups earlier, that started it all. Soon, a doctor at the hospital lent credence to the nurse’s claim.

Though the hospital tried to discredit both and suspended the nurse, the families of two more people who died while undergoing Covid-19 treatment there have voiced their suspicions. While the Ernakulam facility is facing public scrutiny at the moment, the rot in Kerala’s government medical colleges seems systemic.

For example, the Thiruvananthapuram hospital has been dealing with one mess after the other—from suicides to negligence to ill-treatment to mismanagement—since the Covid outbreak. The Pariyaram medical college in Kannur faced negligence allegations following the death of a 28-year-old excise department driver in June. His family released the voice clip of a phone conversation in which the young man is heard saying the hospital staff haven’t understood the seriousness of his condition.

The raging pandemic is certainly testing Kerala’s health infrastructure and the patience and endurance of its medical staff. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers truly deserve credit for putting up a relentless fight, but institutions like these—plagued by corruption, political interference, mismanagement and acute manpower shortage—aren’t making the job easier.

By suspending the nurse who spoke out, the government has sent out a message that it has no intention of addressing the critical issues undermining its medical institutions. The Ernakulam medical college authorities have, as expected, denied any wrongdoing, but it’s the government’s job to fix accountability. There must be a thorough investigation, preferably by an independent expert panel. If the present health crisis doesn’t goad the government into clearing the mess in its health institutions and turning them into efficient establishments that are professionally run, what else will?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala healthcare system COVID-19 COVID-19 Deaths
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • HC Babu
    It is true that some lapses have occurred
    15 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp