STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Why isn’t EC cracking whip on Bihar Covid norms violators?

Surging crowds at election rallies are a good indication of a vibrant democracy. But these are not normal times.

Published: 31st October 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)

Surging crowds at election rallies are a good indication of a vibrant democracy. But these are not normal times. The deadly coronavirus has already killed over 1.2 lakh people in India and its next wave is expected in winter. Amid all the scare, the Election Commission of India began its first big experiment in learning to live with the pandemic by announcing the Bihar Assembly elections schedule and issuing a series of guidelines on safe mobilisation of people.

But going by the turnout at rallies addressed by star speakers across the board, the EC appears to have lost the plot. Thousands of people standing cheek-by-jowl, most of them without masks, is what you get to see at such rallies. Didn’t the prime minister say the other day that the lockdown is over but Covid is not, so better be safe? Why is it not finding any resonance in Bihar’s poll rallies? The EC, too, in all fairness had written to parties in the state last week, sharing its alarm at their supporters flouting physical distancing norms and leaders failing to set an example by addressing gatherings without masks. Yet, there has been no visible impact on the ground.

So far, Bihar appears to have done creditably in managing Covid, as it stands 17th in the pecking order of active cases in India, negating fears that the lakhs of migrants returning home during the lockdown exodus could add to the rural case load. So why is the state now failing its people by ignoring the pandemic safety protocol? And why is it that the big pontificating netas just don’t seem to mind? Such recklessness is surely an invite for hastening the next infection wave.

As it is, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi are proceeding towards a third peak, NITI Aayog member V K Paul revealed recently. As for the EC, it has its task cut out. If infection cases spiral after the election dust settles, fingers would definitely be pointed at the poll body for thrusting elections on an unwilling opposition. Since its bark hasn’t worked, it’s perhaps time to bite. For its own sake, to maintain institutional credibility, it ought to take visible deterrent punitive action against all violators. Bihar lives matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp