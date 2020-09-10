STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh’s battle against COVID just got tougher

The mortality rate is 0.9% though overall, since the outbreak in March, 4,634 people have unfortunately lost their lives.

Published: 10th September 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

Andhra Pradesh has become the second state in the country after Maharashtra to cross five lakh COVID cases. With a 2.2% growth rate over the past week, and a positivity rate of 12.24%, there are no signs anywhere of the curve flattening.  Does that mean the state’s strategy to contain the pandemic is failing? The figures for sure are frightening and the situation is far from satisfactory. Nonetheless, it is not hopeless.

The mortality rate is 0.9% though overall, since the outbreak in March, 4,634 people have unfortunately lost their lives. And the state continues to persist with increased testing. A little over 43 lakh samples have been tested till date, with an average of almost 70,000 a day. Importantly, testing is now within reach of everyone, which partly explains the high number of cases.

With home isolation advised for asymptomatic cases, treatment is available and hospitals aren’t overwhelmed yet. The recovery rate of 80.4% is also encouraging. The strategy is clearly to minimise the mortality rate and from that perspective, the state has been successful to an extent. The unlocking of the economy has also, as expected, resulted in the increasing numbers.

Since another lockdown is not an option given the grave economic situation, the state will have to brace for more. The present infrastructure and system is equipped only to manage a crisis but not a protracted pandemic. So the challenge is to build capacity for more testing, tracing and treating. Tracing in particular has become a Herculean task with the rising number of cases. But turning a blind eye to it would make matters worse.

Effective enforcement of restrictions in containment zones must also be in focus again. Similarly, the government must, on a war-footing, complete recruitment of medical staff, pay stipend to junior doctors and rein in private hospitals. Last but not the least, as we pointed out in these columns earlier, a blitzkrieg must be undertaken to increase public awareness. It is essential, what with exams beginning soon, tourist spots thrown open and schools set to reopen, even if only partially.

