STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Thiem’s turn to bask in the limelight

As we saw in the final against Alexander Zverev, he is still prone to starting matches slowly.

Published: 15th September 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dominic Thiem, of Austria, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)

Dominic Thiem, of Austria, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)

In the era of ‘The Big Three’, it’s understandable why it took so long for a men’s singles tennis player born in the 1990s to win a Slam. In the last 17 years, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won 55 of the 66 Majors. In fact, their domination has been so total that since 2004, there have been only five finals contested without the presence of at least one of the three. In that context, Dominic Thiem’s maiden Slam win on Sunday is a breath of fresh air.

But is it the dawn of a new era? Till the time the Austrian proves himself against the three above-mentioned players, one will have to wait and watch. The 27-year-old has, for sometime, been the main pretender to the throne. Among all active men’s players, no one aged 30 or below has as many as his four appearances in Major finals. He has a winning record against Federer (5-2), and multiple wins over both Djokovic (4-7) and Nadal (5-9). He is accustomed to duelling against three of the game’s greatest players on the biggest stages and has come out on top. But he needs to develop that ruthlessness. It’s why those three have ruled men’s tennis with an iron fist—they don’t give opponents second chances. In all three previous Slam finals featuring Thiem—two against Nadal (2018 and 2019 French Opens) and one against Djokovic (2020 Australian Open)—the World No. 3 learned it first hand. He didn’t grasp the opportunity when it was provided to him. He was leading against the Serb but failed to close out the match.

As we saw in the final against Alexander Zverev, he is still prone to starting matches slowly. But because the German was equally error prone, Thiem found his way back into the encounter. Against the likes of Nadal and Djokovic, he won’t get a second invitation. This win will tell him that he belongs and will act as a morale booster. The French Open that begins next Monday is an apt staging ground to see how far away Thiem is from Nadal. While Thiem loves playing on the dirt, Nadal is the surface’s high priest. If Thiem can successfully challenge the Spaniard, then we can perhaps start talking about a new world order. Until then, it’s time to wait and watch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp