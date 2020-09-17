STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Ensure uniform access to quality education

Education is said to be a great equaliser. But a high degree of inequity exists right within our educational system.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

students, girl student,uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

Education is said to be a great equaliser. But a high degree of inequity exists right within our educational system. The most-obvious disparity is in the quality. Access to quality education is hampered by a multitude of factors. The most important ones are the lack of a universal board of education and rampant commodification in the sector. The current commotion being witnessed in Tamil Nadu around the common medical entrance test, NEET, has its origins here.

Ensuring quality in education is currently hampered by the inefficiency in monitoring multiple boards of education, qualification of teachers in those boards, and the quality of syllabus and physical infrastructure. A case in point is the Annual Status of Education Report released in January this year, which shows almost four out of 10 children in Class 1 across India cannot even recognise letters in their textbooks. The problem: lack of quality control.

There is a dire need for India to have a common education board going forward. This is crucial to ensure education, including in science and maths, is uniform in quality. Such a policy change will have a major impact in states like TN and make students ready for any common exams, without having to depend on private coaching classes. 

In several states, CBSE education is only available to those who can afford the premium fees of top-end schools. For instance, in TN, most low-cost schools prefer other curricula due to easy availability of teachers, resources and other logistics. Unfortunately, the Centre’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas—that provide highly subsidised education to rural and tribal children in CBSE curriculum—are conspicuously absent in TN.

To ensure that the poor across India continue to enjoy access to professional courses, it’s important to bring all formats of free or subsidised education in India under one umbrella. As it is a subject in the Concurrent List, the Centre and states must work together to ensure that all children have uniform access to quality education. Until that happens, common entrance tests such as NEET will be exclusionary in nature.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET education
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp