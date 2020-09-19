STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Wake-up call for RBI's monetary policy committee

Billed as one of the rare reforms in India’s financial sector, the modern monetary policy framework worked true to its spirit until recently.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

When it began its first innings in October 2016, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) appeared imperial in power to control the cost and supply of money simply by adjusting policy rates. But with headline inflation breaching the 4% target for three quarters in a row, blurring the line between promise and performance, the MPC now seems somewhat powerless. The three external appointees are also ending their four-year term with a whimper than a bang, though they have the right and luxury to blame Covid-19 and supply-side shocks. 

Billed as one of the rare reforms in India’s financial sector, the modern monetary policy framework worked true to its spirit until recently. Between August 2016 and March 2020, the average inflation rate was well below 4%, but several argue that this came at a high cost. The committee’s collective expertise was expected to make the whole greater than the sum of parts, but monetary transmission continues to be pedantic.

While the government  considers allowing them extra time or appointing new members, there’s growing criticism on whether the MPC failed in its brief and if India needs an inflation targeting regime in the first place. It must be noted that the proposed review next March pertains to the inflation target and not the framework itself, as the latter causes policy uncertainty.

But authorities must consider whether the inflation target band should be increased, while the measure of inflation itself should be up for discussion. Most countries take Consumer Price Index (CPI) citing better and wider data collection including services, but the prickly question is if the volatile food inflation will be included.

The Bank of Thailand, which first targeted core inflation in 2000, retreated to CPI 15 years later, concluding that cost of living matters to the common people, not food prices alone. Moreover, data shows that inflation remained stable in the last decade, but for supply shocks. So the RBI and the government must break new ground to ensure fuel and food price volatility do not impede the conduct of monetary policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp