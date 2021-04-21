STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Farm sector growth provides the silver lining   

News on the country’s economic performance in these stressful times has generally been bleak.

Published: 21st April 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A farm worker winnows wheat as she works at a grain market in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes

News on the country’s economic performance in these stressful times has generally been bleak. The one silver lining on the horizon is the steady rise in farm output. Food grains production, according to the Union agriculture ministry, is estimated to rise 2% for crop year 2020-21 to a new high of over 303 million tonnes (MT) from the earlier 297.5 MT on the back of higher rice, wheat, pulses and coarse cereals production. The crop year is taken from July 1 to June 30.

While rice production is projected to cross 120 MT, wheat production will be up to 109 MT from the earlier 107.9 MT. The rain gods too seem to be smiling. Both the Indian Meteorological Department and the private sector Skymet have predicted an above-normal monsoon. Skymet has predicted a 103% rainfall for the June-to-September period this year. This follows above normal rains at 109% and 110% in 2019 and 2020 respectively. 

Though some parts of India like Jharkhand and the Northeast may be rain deficient according to IMD, an overall good monsoon will continue to spur agricultural production; private consultant ICRA therefore predicts FY2022 will also see agricultural production rise moderately by 2%. There has been a spin-off effect too on some sectors of industry. Tractor sales have been doing well and rose 34% in March this year, compared to the same period last year. Pesticide and fertiliser, farm equipment and chemical companies too have shown robust results. 

What is worrisome is that imbalanced growth—a slowdown in other sectors—will have a negative impact on the rural economy. Lack of purchasing power leading to lower consumption of rural products by other sections of the population will restrict offtake and push down farm prices. This will create a logistical and storage crisis, generating waste. Lower income for farmers has a cyclical effect of squeezing demand for FMCG and other consumer goods, dragging the slowdown longer. The government has to ensure economic growth and job creation are evenly spread in all sectors. Otherwise, our agricultural sector may find itself bogged down by a crisis of plenty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp