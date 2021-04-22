STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Second wave set to drag down economy’s growth

Notwithstanding the grim state of affairs, chances of a fresh fiscal stimulus seem remote.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

steel plant, industries, manufacturing

For representational purposes

Economic forecasters are at it once again. Amid rising Covid-19 infections, localised lockdowns and curfews in select states, GDP growth estimates are being revised downwards at breakneck speed. The Indian economy is now expected to grow by 10-11% this fiscal as against the 12-13.5% projected earlier.

The modest forecast so far has been from the RBI and the World Bank at 10.5% and 10.1% respectively, but they too could be tipped for the chop in the coming weeks. The economy is believed to have contracted by 8% in Covid-hit FY20-21, but hopes were high that recovery had already begun in Q4. But none would argue that the pace of recovery is so fragile that it could be knocked over with a feather. That knock has invariably come from the second wave of infections that struck economically important states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi hard.  

GDP growth between April and June was supposed to be obscenely high at over 30%, largely due to a low base of 24% contraction seen during the same period last year. Analysts expect the current restrictions to remain in place until May and though the impact could be lower than 2020, it’s undeniable that it will cut into growth like a hot knife through butter. Consumption, which accounts for about 60% of GDP, remained disappointing last fiscal, but was expected to pick up pace this year. That prospect is now a lost hope, at least in Q1.    

Notwithstanding the grim state of affairs, chances of a fresh fiscal stimulus seem remote. But the RBI believes the less stringent lockdowns, an adaptation to the new normal, ongoing vaccinations, stronger global growth, front-loaded fiscal activism and lagged effects of easy financial conditions will support cyclical growth recovery. Still, multiple growth revisions appear as sure as fate and even though economists see either W, V, or K-shaped recovery, for now they are all subject to the 50-50-90 rule, where if there’s a 50-50 chance of getting something right, there is also a 90% probability of getting it all wrong.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp