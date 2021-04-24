STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government has its task cut out

Published: 24th April 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

The Covid situation in Andhra Pradesh is turning grim by the day with the state recording over 10,000 cases for the second day running. The state government has announced a slew of measures, including free vaccination for all aged above 18 and imposition of night curfew indefinitely. However, where it needs to immediately focus on is the supply of oxygen and ventilators to meet the rapidly increasing demand.

The state has 208 Covid hospitals with a bed capacity of 21,581 and close to 12,000 are currently occupied. On the face of it, everything appears under control. But if we closely examine it, the supply of oxygen is a major hurdle with logistics becoming a nightmare. If all the beds are occupied, the state would require at least 515 metric tonne of oxygen while the allocation is 440 metric tonne. Andhra has to get part of the supplies from Odisha and Karnataka and redistribute the same to hospitals in different districts for which there is a shortfall of vehicles.

Apart from this, the demand for ventilators, this newspaper has learnt, could soon be double the existing numbers. The situation is particularly concerning in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati and Vijayawada since many from other parts of the state arrive in these cities for treatment, thus putting the hospitals there under immense pressure. The government has its task cut out. It has already put in place a mechanism with a state-level command and control centre coordinating the efforts. Containment is the only way to prevent a crisis the likes of which we are witnessing in Delhi and other places.

The government, while it goes about procuring vaccines, drugs, oxygen and ventilators, should also strictly enforce Covid norms. Imposing fines of up to `100 for not wearing a mask in public places is not going to deter anyone. Hefty fines must be imposed and a blitz launched to promote awareness. Similarly, we reiterate that it will be wiser to defer Intermediate exams scheduled to begin in the first week of May. The government should match its last year’s performance if we are to emerge out of this second wave with minimum losses.

