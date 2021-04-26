STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness

Weeks of ambivalence followed, by which time Poonawalla’s call reached its crescendo.

Published: 26th April 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

India US flags

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

At the first-ever Quad summit in early March, when the weather was balmy and the national corona curve was just beginning to misbehave, it was resolved to strengthen India’s ‘pharmacy of the world’ to manufacture up to a billion Covid vaccine doses for the Indo-Pacific by 2022-end. Amid all the euphoria that day about the four-nation grouping coming of age, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, urged the Biden administration to walk the talk by first lifting the US embargo on export of raw materials for producing vaccines. Weeks of ambivalence followed, by which time Poonawalla’s call reached its crescendo. Last week, the US state department was rather blunt in saying it will use all mechanisms to protect Americans first before opening the humanitarian door abroad. That included export embargoes and sitting on millions of doses, including those produced by AstraZeneca and J&J that it doesn’t intend to use but continue to be part of its massive stockpile. Its refusal to also ease patent norms of the jab falls into the same narrow framework.

One of the talking points of the Quad when China had similarly shut itself up after its first wave of the virus was to create alternative global supply chains for greater good so that manufacturing continues uninterrupted. But by holding back export of raw materials for vaccine production, the US is disrupting the very same global supply chain it committed the Quad to protect. With the priorities of the Biden administration getting clear, the false sense of comfort Indians had in Kamala Harris with roots in Tamil Nadu getting elected as US vice president is also unravelling. Late on Sunday night, the White House announced releasing of raw materials for producing Covishield, a decision it ought to have taken much earlier.

As for India, foreign minister S Jaishankar defended its earlier export of 60 million doses, arguing that it was largely to oil the global supply chains. A proud nation like India does not send SOS messages but responds to them. Yet, Jaishankar’s recent tweet urging the ‘world to support India, as India supports the world’ had an SOS ring to it. While other nations are reaching out, US selfishness is showing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India US ties India US relations
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp