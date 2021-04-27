Nothing against the IPL, but its timing is not right

We received overwhelming support. There was criticism too. There are two sides to every story and we accept that. Our decision to suspend IPL coverage is all about sensitivity to the current Covid crisis in the nation. The wails of ambulances are drowning the sound of leather meeting the sweet spot of the willow. The glaring floodlights of stadiums stand quietly while piercing the stillness of the air. In stark contrast, streets outside stadia are empty and there is darkness all around because of lockdown, especially in Mumbai, one of the venues.

Thousands are testing positive every day. Our healthcare system is overwhelmed. The situation is grim. In Chennai, the Covid situation is getting worse. The IPL moved to Ahmedabad on Monday and will take place in Delhi from Wednesday, two of the worst-hit cities. Just imagine playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with one of the busiest medical centres right opposite—Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital where patients are battling for life. There is shortage of oxygen. The situation is no less grim in Ahmedabad where people have been queueing up outside cremation grounds.

As for the players, it’s their personal decision to play or leave. R Ashwin tweeted saying he would prefer to be with his family as they fight against Covid and has left his franchise Delhi Capitals. Three Australians have left. Aussie bowler Pat Cummins is perhaps the only IPL star to announce a donation of $50,000 to the PM-Cares fund. But there are certain gestures of solidarity and empathy the IPL franchisees could have shown. Messages from stars in support of our frontline workers or a line or two about staying indoors and masking up. It could have been a platform to show their concern and stand firmly with the citizens, especially with those who have lost their near and dear ones and those who are battling for life.

Sport transcends vicissitudes of life. It mirrors life’s beauty where even defeats are celebrated. It acts as a catharsis. It’s a celebration. But when this very celebration turns into a blur, it is off-putting. Like we said, we have nothing against the game. It’s just that the timing is not right.