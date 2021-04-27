STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The battle against climate change

It is important for historical emitters to cut down their emissions as well as help developing nations achieve the same.

Published: 27th April 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Biden and Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks after the George Floyd murder verdict. (Photo | AP)

Last week was a big one for climate change. The new Biden administration has committed to halving emissions of the United States—the world’s second-largest producer of greenhouse gases (GHG)—by the end of this decade. The drastic announcement, coming after four whole years of climate denial under former president Donald Trump, has given the world fresh hope. More importantly, it has now put the onus on China and India to respond in kind.

China consumed half of the world’s coal in 2019, says the International Energy Agency (IEA). It is responsible for a quarter of the world’s GHG emissions. Naturally, it’s important for China to be on board for any climate treaty to yield results. Though the Asian power’s president made tall claims at the White House climate summit last week about what his country intends to do, the fact remains that Beijing is yet to produce a national plan to cap its emissions within prescribed limits for this decade, a requirement under the Paris climate treaty.

With a 11% in global share, India comes a distant second in coal consumption. But in sheer numbers, it’s enough to make or break the Paris accord. The US has been appreciative of initiatives taken by India to transition to greener forms of energy. The IEA, however, differs in its opinion. The agency estimates that India’s emissions will rise by a massive 50% by 2040, which is enough to cancel out the predicted fall in emissions across all of Europe. India’s environment ministry has also given its approval for coal-fired power plants that together will produce a massive 100 GW. This is because coal continues to be far cheaper than green energy.

While the US has brought the attention back on achieving Paris targets, it’s imperative that focus remains on climate finances. It is important for historical emitters to cut down their emissions as well as help developing nations achieve the same. The US promise to double the climate finances to compensate for the sharp drop during the Trump era is a good start. Developing nations should also be prepared with a roadmap to put these finances to good use.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp