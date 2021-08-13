STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Audit, monitor Kerala’s co-op banks

However, many have expanded their business over the years and now compete with public sector and private banks.

Published: 13th August 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

For representational purposes

The massive loan fraud in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Kerala’s Thrissur district is an example of how such institutions, spread across the length and breadth of the country, have become tools of financial malpractice in the hands of a few. It emerged that the bank employees formed a cartel and availed loans to the tune of Rs 300 crore by illegal means. While a preliminary audit confirmed a `104-crore scam and an investigation is underway, the state government has suspended 16 employees of the cooperation department for lapses in monitoring the bank’s activities. These banks cater mainly to their members and deal in small amounts. However, many have expanded their business over the years and now compete with public sector and private banks. With political control and vested interests coming into play, most are no longer under the control of their genuine members.

They are registered as Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies in the state as per the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act of 1969, and hence don’t come under the RBI’s ambit. More than 15,000 such cooperative societies are active in Kerala and they collectively service deposits worth Rs 72,000 crore and loans over Rs 50,000 crore. The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, the regulatory body here, has a network of officials tasked with conducting regular audits for checking malpractices. But the whole system reports to the state cooperation minister and hence is susceptible to political manipulation. In the Karuvannur case, the officials sat on an internal probe report that exposed the fraud for over nine months. 

On its part, the state government has decided to amend the Cooperative Societies Act to add more teeth to check financial malpractices. But what is needed is an independent regulator on the lines of the RBI. The proposed amendment should redefine the registrar’s role as an independent regulator and auditor. Instead of appointing government officers for the post, eminent banking professionals need to be roped in. Frauds like these have the potential to erode people’s faith in the cooperation sector. Professional mentoring and flawless auditing will help make them more trustworthy and re-emphasise their constructive role in society.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala’s Cooperative Banks
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp