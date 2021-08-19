STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Odisha health plan a step in right direction

One, it allows every citizen to avail free treatment in all government healthcare institutions—from primary health centres to medical colleges and hospitals.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced his government’s landmark decision to cover 3.3 crore of the state’s population under its flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). BSKY comes in two components. One, it allows every citizen to avail free treatment in all government healthcare institutions—from primary health centres to medical colleges and hospitals. Two, it enables a staggering 92.5 lakh beneficiary families to avail critical health coverage in over 183 private hospitals in Odisha and another 17 outside of it. To make it seamless, Naveen announced a smart chip-based card for cashless transactions. Male members can get coverage up to `5 lakh while women are entitled to double.

Over 1.8 crore smart cards will be issued in the days to come. BSKY was first launched in 2015; the one unveiled on Independence Day is its renewed version and billed as a first of its kind in terms of ease of usage. Importantly, the declaration comes ahead of two critical polls the 21-year-old BJD government will face before the 2024 general elections. Hence, the decision to bring all National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) card-holders under ambit of the health-for-all scheme makes sense for the regional party.

In the past, BSKY as a blanket health assurance scheme has had its run-in with the Centre as Odisha is among a handful of states that has resisted the Modi government’s ambitious Ayushman Bharat Yojana and instead focused on its own scheme. There will come, in days ahead, more such instances when politics takes centre-stage and issues over beneficiary selection will be questioned. But good governance can make politics look sensible and smart. Six years ago, Naveen rolled out BSKY to address the impact of out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditure on healthcare in poor and economically weaker sections. The Economic Survey 2020-21 too had flagged that India needs to slash its OOP from 65% to 35% of the overall health spending.

In a state like Odisha, the spending is in the 70% mark. Post-Covid, the expenditure is more than likely to balloon. A recent SBI Ecowrap report pointed out that health expenditure could jump by 11% in the family consumption budget. In such a scenario, Naveen’s plan seems to be a step in the right direction.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana free treatment health plan
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp