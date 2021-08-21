STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The implications of ISRO mission failure 

The crucial satellite-carrying third stage of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10, a GSLV Mark-II rocket, failed to ignite.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

The August 12 mission failure of ISRO to put its most advanced earth observation satellite in orbit came at a time when India most needed not one but an entire constellation of such satellites up in orbit. The 2.2-tonne Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) was designed to provide advance information on weather conditions, agriculture, forestry, natural disasters and water bodies, besides strategic data for military use, and all that in near-real time mode. The mission failure came at a time when India is not only experiencing a series of natural disasters across the country, but is also faced with military challenges on the northern and northeastern borders.

The crucial satellite-carrying third stage of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10, a GSLV Mark-II rocket, failed to ignite. Its failure meant the collapse of the entire mission, notwithstanding the success of the first two stages. While ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan has attributed it to a “technical anomaly”, the setback is much larger than what meets the eye. GISAT-1 was planned to be the first of two such identical satellites to be put into space to relay back crucial data. The two satellites were planned to image in the multispectral and hyper-spectral bands to provide near real-time pictures of large areas of the country—selected field images every five minutes and entire Indian landmass images every 30 minutes at 42-metre spatial resolution. 

The GISAT-1 mission was already postponed from its initial 5 March 2020 schedule due to technical reasons. This failure means a further delay after waiting out almost a year and a half. This may also impact the schedule of India’s manned space mission, Gaganyaan, which plans to use the heavy-lift GSLV Mark-III rockets (heftier version of GSLV Mk-II that tried launching GISAT-1) with live crew and instruments as payload in 2022-23. The first unmanned Gaganyaan mission is scheduled for December this year. It is time for ISRO to put its head down and overcome the failure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp