STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

India must go all out to restore education

Back to school’ … the hum of pleasing noises around that phrase comes as perhaps the only welcome development amidst all the intimation of chaos around us.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Schools reopening

Illustration: Amit Bandre

Back to school’ … the hum of pleasing noises around that phrase comes as perhaps the only welcome development amidst all the intimation of chaos around us. Children have been one of the worst-hit segments of humanity in the pandemic: some were directly afflicted, all of them had to endure a life thrown astray in terms of formal education and social well-being. Of course, the dilemma is still not resolved: is it safe to reopen schools for physical classes? 

In India, the situation is more dire. The online ecosystem exacerbates the chasm between the haves and have-nots to phenomenal degrees. Children have been dropping off the schooling radar and hitting the labour market in worrying proportions since last year. Open government schools also means sustenance, access to midday meals—that means about 62% not going underfed or hungry. The fanfare witnessed on Monday in Karnataka around the partial reopening of Classes 9-12 underlined how badly this was missed. (Many private schools remained shut—either unconvinced that the time was right, or simply financially broken by the lockdown.) Had it not gone into state mourning for Kalyan Singh, Uttar Pradesh too would have opened schools on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh opened on August 16, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan will follow on September 1. Punjab, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Puducherry and a few others reopened in early August. Delhi is still dithering. Some have got their teaching staff fully vaccinated, others are en route there. It’s still a mix of online and offline classes, with social distance protocols in place. Hopefully another wave of the Delta variant will not bring more disruption—experts have advocated a nimble, flexible model that responds to neighbourhood trends. The education budget is too puny for an overhaul or expansion of infrastructure, whereby all could be safely accommodated. But India must go all out to restore education. Schooling here is an equaliser—a vital investment that fuels economic growth and social regeneration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp