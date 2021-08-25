STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths

That a cut in the fuel tax will adversely impact the government’s revenues may look like a no-brainer.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

That a cut in the fuel tax will adversely impact the government’s revenues may look like a no-brainer. There was nothing wrong in assuming that Tamil Nadu’s recent move to slash tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre pushed the state into a deeper debt trap. The state’s Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had in fact pegged the immediate loss at Rs 1,160 crore. 

But in reality, the reduction in fuel tax has brought in several benefits, outweighing the impact of the fall. Petrol sales saw a 12% spurt in volumes after the government slashed the tax. Rajan’s back-of-the-envelope calculation has tallied a daily additional income of Rs 3.55 crore for the Union government, on account of the jump in sales. It is a cool Rs 1,200 crore in additional revenues a year. In addition, the people who benefited from the move saved some money, spent on consumable goods and contributed to the overall consumption story.

Also Read: Fuel taxes high because of oil bonds burden? The math doesn't bear you out, Nirmala ji

While the Union finance minister ruled out any imminent cut in fuel taxes levied by the Centre, the RBI has reiterated its stance that persistent rise in fuel prices in the country is at odds with its inflation targeting. It has repeatedly demanded a reduction in fuel taxes to rein in retail inflation. As per the recently-released minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held two weeks ago, one of the members has made a scathing remark on the government’s myopic policy: “If, however, expected inflation raises G-secs rates by 1%, and the public debt GDP ratio is about 100%, government interest payments will rise by 1% of GDP. Compared to that, a cut in fuel taxes would sacrifice about 0.5% of GDP in revenues and have many other benefits such as anchoring inflation expectations, reviving demand as well as enabling a fair sharing of the burden of oil price shocks,” said the member.

The FY22 retail inflation is projected at a high of 5.7%, primarily riding on the fuel tax. The year-on-year inflation in CPI for fuel is up from 4.4% in March 2021 to 12.7% in June 2021. The sharp rise in the prices of fuels used for transportation feeds into the core inflation. This shows that keeping the fuel tax high is counterproductive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
slash tax on petrol RBI GDP
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp