STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The EV race among states

For a 1.3 billion population, the deadlines and targets are stiff and the current state of EV use is nascent compared to the global scenario.

Published: 30th August 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicles

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

Odisha on Friday announced its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and became the 10th state in India to roll out policy guidelines to make the transition from conventional fossil fuel-based mobility to electric mode. Its EV Policy includes subsidy, interest subvention, incentives for manufacturers and battery production, among others. Jharkhand too unveiled its draft EV Policy before a host of automakers in Delhi as it sought to lure in manufacturers to an auto-cluster it is planning.

The race among states is a good sign as India fervently seeks to cut down on its fossil fuel consumption. About 80% of its oil imports are to meet transport sector needs. It is also mandated to reduce greenhouse gases emissions by around 35% of 2005 levels in another nine years to meet global climate goals. For a 1.3 billion population, the deadlines and targets are stiff and the current state of EV use is nascent compared to the global scenario. Despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, EV sales showed an encouraging growth last year, with Europe recording 1.4 million registrations, followed by 1.2 million in China and 295 thousand in the US.

India, by the middle of July, clocked 1.04 lakh EV sales in the current fiscal whereas in the last 3.5 years, the total registrations were 5.17 lakh. But it stands at the cusp of a revolution if it pushes EVs seriously. Between 2001 and 2017, vehicle ownership in the country rose over three-fold. Close to 80% of vehicles in India currently are two-wheelers. This is the segment that will drive the change and it must be tapped. The Centre has extended its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles scheme till 2024, with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 10,000 crore. The government’s support to manufacturing, R&D, subsidy and scrapping apart, it must show intent by investing robustly in battery manufacturing and charging infrastructure, which is very negligible at present. It must also adopt EVs in the public transport system in a big way. Central and state governments must lead by inducting EVs for office use. That would send a clear signal to the people that it takes the EV business seriously

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric Vehicle Electric Vehicle Policy fossil fuel
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp