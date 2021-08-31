STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

ICHR once again invites scorn upon itself

The ICHR director now clarifies it was an unnecessary ‘controversy’, that more posters are on the way and India’s first PM would be accommodated ‘in the future’. 

Published: 31st August 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

ICHR poster without image of Jawaharlal Nehru has sparked a controversy

Does history exist as objective truth? Or is it like malleable metal, a fickle landscape that morphs itself to suit what’s already in our head? Over the years, the Indian Council for Historical Research has often begged those questions. It has again invited scorn upon itself, with much aplomb, with the striking omission of Nehru from a series of images of the leading lights of the freedom struggle. Yes, it was just a digital poster for a lecture series commemorating the 75th year of Independence. The ICHR director now clarifies it was an unnecessary ‘controversy’, that more posters are on the way and India’s first PM would be accommodated ‘in the future’. So very reassuring, that.

The point here is, what is ICHR doing bringing out such tacky, controversial posters? As a department of the Ministry of Education, its role is to deepen research into the unlit corners of our history, in a nonpartisan manner. Poster-making and lecture series do not cut it, if the intent is to drop or prop up this icon or that, so as to realign popular understandings with one set of political beliefs or another. These are hardly unknown parts of history even if, of late, there have been revisionist efforts around Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, encouraging us to see ‘his role’ in a ‘new light’. The ICHR can steer historical research around him. A critical review of the Nehruvian era is also within its ambit. However, a nation in search of self-understanding cannot be spoon-fed pop cults—that is simply not worthy academic enterprise.

There are plenty of examples in the South Asian neighbourhood of what happens when a nation is not at peace with itself and its identity. India is yet to fully join that list. One reason for that is the solid institutional foundation Nehru built in the incipient days of the Republic. Taking a pick-axe to that foundation is not the job ICHR was created for

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICHR Savarkar Jawaharlal Nehru
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp