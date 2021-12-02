STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

What is it that makes Indians do better abroad

The news of Parag Agrawal being appointed the new CEO of Twitter was expectedly celebrated across India.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

In this image provided by Twitter, Parag Agrawal poses for a picture. (Photo | AP)

The news of Parag Agrawal being appointed the new CEO of Twitter was expectedly celebrated across India. With his elevation to the top post in the microblogging site, more than five Indian-origin executives are now at the helm of the world’s leading tech companies. Many others head banks, FMCG firms, multinational companies and excel even in academia. It now does not surprise anyone when India-born people, after graduating from IITs, IIMs and other similar institutions, go abroad in search of jobs and later rise to the top echelons.

So what makes Indians succeed abroad? While all the credit goes to Agrawal himself for his achievement, there are some factors that put the likes of him on the path of success, among them Indian values, hard work and perseverance. The contribution of India’s higher education institutions too cannot be discounted. Although the IITs and IIMs are not in the world’s top 100 universities, they seem to lay the foundation for their students to achieve more and succeed in foreign shores.

But more than that, the working conditions abroad and the society in general seem to help Indians flower and reach their true potential. To begin with, there is far less peer pressure outside India. Young Indian professionals don’t have to look over their shoulders and worry about what their family or friends have to say or be told to act and behave in a particular manner. Besides this, most companies, universities and workplaces abroad reward innovation, analytical thinking and an independent mind, values and attributes that are generally not encouraged here.

A ‘Yes boss’ culture and conformist work ethic are not necessarily the path to success in foreign soil. Free and fair thinking and challenging conventional approaches, albeit within limits, are not discouraged or penalised; on the contrary they are even appreciated. Such a working atmosphere seems to extract the best out of hard-working and ambitious Indians. It is natural to hope that Agrawal would take Twitter to newer heights. In the meantime, it will not be out of place to expect an assembly line of Indian-origin CEOs.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp