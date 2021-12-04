STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Need sustainable growth target

The Indian economy grew by 8.4% in Q2, but a complete rebound, it appears, has never been closer and never further away.

Published: 04th December 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

The Indian economy grew by 8.4% in Q2, but a complete rebound, it appears, has never been closer and never further away. At least three factors, including the new Covid variant Omicron, a not-so-transitory inflation and global supply chain issues, are threatening to dangle the economy back on a fishing hook. As SBI Research estimates, the Covid-19 pandemic hacked `11.4 lakh crore off real GDP in the first half of last fiscal. We are better off now, with real gains of `8.2 lakh crore, but we still need to recoup the remaining `3.2 lakh crore lost output to be back at the pre-pandemic spot. This, SBI Research believes, will take one more quarter. But regardless of how much forecasters bleat about regaining the pre-pandemic levels, that’s an unconvincing benchmark given that we were coursing through one of the harshest slowdowns then. Thus, India should set itself the sustainable pre-slowdown 7–8% growth as the ideal target. 

Though the Q2 headline growth rate is appealing, granular data is somewhat disappointing. For, the industries sector is still operating below potential and recovery was largely driven by investments than private consumption, which remained below pre-pandemic levels. The demand side hasn’t recovered fully and with a weak household sector, consumption may continue to lag. Given the uneven nominal wage growth and chances of continuing high inflation, which is forcing producers to jack up prices (e.g., the auto sector), chances are that the negative impact on consumption will likely persist and the negative output gap may sustain longer than anticipated. Moreover, the services sector operating at 80% of pre-pandemic levels may suffer if Omicron infections worsen.     

As they say, caution is a logical response to uncertainty and so the RBI may keep rate hikes on hold next week. This will be a marked departure from the widely expected reverse repo rate hikes in December to narrow the rate corridor, notwithstanding the inflationary pressures. The government, which incidentally is blessed with robust direct and indirect tax collections, too should stand ready with counter-crisis measures.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp