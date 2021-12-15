STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Family planning ball in men’s court

The National Family Health Survey-5 shows India has made gains in several areas related to health and human development over the previous phase (2015–16).

Published: 15th December 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Representational image.

The National Family Health Survey-5 shows India has made gains in several areas related to health and human development over the previous phase (2015–16). But it also reveals that reproduction and family planning remain solely the burden of women. According to the NFHS-5, male sterilisation as a current method of family planning has remained unchanged from NFHS-4 at 0.3%. On the other hand, female sterilisation has increased to 37.9% from 36%, although the procedures are more complicated and recovery time longer. While 56.5% of respondents (currently married women ages 15 to 49) said they were using some modern method of contraception against 47.8% in NFHS-4, condom use is only 9.5%, albeit an improvement from 5.6% earlier. 

The placing of the responsibility of family planning on women, who may struggle for access to care, financial resources and even control over their own body due to patriarchal views on female sexuality, comes from a torrid history. During the Emergency, reportedly 6 million men were sterilised in one year. Indira Gandhi’s government was subsequently voted out of power. The focus of family planning switched to women even as the bugaboo of an imminent population bomb faded.

For instance, in Bihar, 34.8% of women using modern contraception opted for female sterilisation in the NFHS-5 vs 20.7% earlier while male sterilisation accounted for 0.1% compared to 0 earlier. Yet, in Kerala, a state that ranks high on social indicators, the figure was 46.6% of female sterilisation against 0.1% male. On the one hand, while ostensibly at least some of these women may be willingly exerting control over their bodies, they may be doing so while making a limited choice between the risk of unwanted pregnancies and maternal mortality, and that of serious surgery. 

Recently, in Tamil Nadu, Karur district framed male vasectomy as an act of love for one’s family while offering meaningful incentives including access to bank loans and housing pattas. Twenty one men opted for it this year compared to eight last year. To draw men back into the conversation on reproduction requires gender norms and roles to be challenged and dismantled, yet interventions like the one in TN may also be needed and can show quicker results. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp