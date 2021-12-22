STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha’s paddy procurement woes

For the farming community of Odisha, this is the winter of their woes. Reports of farmers spending sleepless nights trying to sell paddy have been coming from across the western pockets of the state. Allegations of inadequate mandis, a short window for sale and rampaging middlemen have forced the hands of rice growers, who are resorting to distress sales.

In a state where the government swears by farmers and their welfare, the agriculturists are the worst hit. The kharif paddy procurement started from November 1 and will continue till March 30. For procurement, there is a state-level panel and collectors chair the district committees. The issue of tokens and creation of mandis are prerequisites for the smooth beginning of the procurement process. But season after season, farmers have been made to go through the same ordeal despite a decentralised system in place.

There are a number of actors in the procurement process but all the good intent is lost in the procedural maze and vested interests that hold the farmers to ransom. It is not just this kharif season’s problem. The rabi procurement earlier this year too was embroiled in similar issues as thousands of farmers were left with unsold paddy. 

This year, the farming community had to bear the brunt of nature as well. After drought-like conditions, unseasonal rains played havoc. Though cyclonic storm Jawad spared the state, the showers in its wake impacted crops across more than 5.78 lakh hectares in 12 districts. Farmers had to harvest early and the procurement delay has not helped. The entire process is a massive Rs 12,000 crore business and so much money is bound to breed corruption.

Farmers allege the hand of rice millers is behind the crisis. Middlemen from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh too are exploiting the situation. Much of the blame must go to the district administrations that are entrusted with the smooth running of the process. The government has directed the engagement of women self-help groups to further decentralise procurement, but without adequate infrastructure and internal understanding of the mechanism at the grassroots, it might prove to be too little, too late.
 

