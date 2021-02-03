Congress’ loss is the BJP’s gain in Puducherry

A few months before elections in Puducherry, the BJP is gearing up to break into the Union Territory, with the high-profile entry of former PWD minister and Congress heavyweight A Namassivayam, and another party bigwig and former Ossudu constituency MLA, E Theeppainthan. Namassivayam’s decision triggered a spate of 16 resignations of key party office-bearers. All these senior leaders are expected to join the BJP in the coming days.

These developments are expected to bolster the saffron party’s bargaining power in the UT. However, the thorn in this may be the N Rangasamy-led All India NR Congress, a party that broke away from the Congress in 2011. The AINRC is the strongest entity in the NDA with seven MLAs, as compared to the four of the AIADMK and three of the BJP. But Namassivayam’s clout among the Vanniyar community, who constitute over 30% of the population, could be advantageous for the BJP in the April-May elections. The 52-year-old Namassivayam began his political career with the DMK.

Ever since he made his way to the Congress in 2002, he has been winning all elections in 2006, 2011 and 2016. But his relations with CM V Narayanasamy soured after he was not given the top post despite being promised it. What was more, Narayanaswamy, who had not even stood for elections, became the CM. Having been nursing this grudge, Namassivayam had started becoming vocal in his criticism during the recent months, consistently blaming the CM and the party leadership for failing to respond to his grievances concerning issues relating to the people and their welfare.

“The chief minister is only involved in confrontation with the Centre and Lt Governor, resulting in non-fulfilment of the election manifesto,” he had said. Though the strength of the Congress in the 33-member Assembly has come down to 12, there is no immediate threat to the government as it is supported by three DMK members and an independent, making it a combined strength of 16. But the Congress’ loss seems to be the BJP’s gain. BJP president J P Nadda even addressed a packed rally in the UT on Sunday. With a local leader of Namassivayam’s stature being part of the BJP, its prospects have certainly brightened in Puducherry.

