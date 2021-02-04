STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

U.S.-Pakistan showdown on ensuring justice for Daniel Pearl

His deep network with Pakistan’s military and intelligence elite as also with slain Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden is well documented.

Published: 04th February 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Daniel pearl murder case

US journalist Daniel Pearl (L) and Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh (Photos | AP)

The Pakistan Supreme Court’s recent order to let the prime accused in the beheading of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 walk free from prison has understandably left the Biden administration furious. That the UK-born Pakistani national Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is an international terrorist India was forced to free from jail in exchange for hostages of the hijacked IC814 flight in 1999 is no secret.

His deep network with Pakistan’s military and intelligence elite as also with slain Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden is well documented. And his funding of 9/11 conspirators is beyond any shadow of doubt. His potential for igniting conflict is well known.

For example, while in jail in 2008, he tried to impersonate India’s then foreign minister Pranab Mukherjee by making a hoax call to Pakistan’s then President Asif Zardari and threatened him with war, hoping it would snowball. Yet, when the Bench sought justification for his continued incarceration, Pakistan’s attorney general couldn’t furnish any.

In a country that uses terror as an instrument of state policy, expecting the A-G to unravel Omar Sheikh’s symbiotic links with the Deep State was anyway not expected. The then ISI chief is a minister in the Imran Khan cabinet. But by failing to build a convincing case to keep the jihadi asset-turned-liability in prison, Pakistan now finds itself between a rock and a hard place.

The question before the court was whether Omar Sheikh actually beheaded Pearl. Convicted at the trial stage for the execution and awarded capital punishment, his sentence was first commuted to life and later slashed to seven years, going by his claim of a small role in the abduction of Pearl. The Sindh High Court ordered his release as he has already served time, which is how the appeal went to the Supreme Court.

Pakistan generally wriggles out of such situations by spinning them as the independence of the judiciary—its ruse to explain the slow trial in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case—but was caught by the scruff of its neck now as the US wants the terrorist’s custody for retrial. It remains to be seen how Imran will negotiate that landmine. Merchants of death don’t deserve freedom. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp