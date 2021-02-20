STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Anger of the jobless in Kerala

With Assembly polls around the corner, the protest by job aspirants is a new challenge that the Pinarayi Vijayan government must deal with quickly and effectively.

Published: 20th February 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

unemployment, jobs, jobless

It’s essential that the available jobs go to the deserving and the government is duty-bound to ensure that. (Express Illustrations)

A government job is a prize catch, especially in Kerala, which has one of the highest unemployment rates among states. That’s the reason why hundreds of angry job aspirants have hit the streets, protesting against backdoor appointments and regularisation of contractual employees in various government departments, boards, PSUs and quasi-government bodies.

While aspirants for last-grade servant posts have been on a protest in front of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for the last three weeks, similar agitations are being held elsewhere too, with opposition parties proactively fueling the anger. With Assembly polls around the corner, the protest by job aspirants is a new challenge that the Pinarayi Vijayan government must deal with quickly and effectively.
Unemployment is a growing concern in Kerala.

While the Periodic Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2020 estimated joblessness among youth between 15 and 29 years of age in the state at 40.5%, nearly double the national average of 21%, the Economic Review 2020, tabled by FM Thomas Isaac in the Assembly, put the unemployment rate among the general population at 9% (2018-19), significantly higher than the national figure of 5.8%. This being the scenario, the informal methods of making appointments followed by successive governments, mostly as a way to dish out favours, have undermined the regular systems in place. 

Consider this: As many as 46,285 candidates made it to the public service commission’s 2018 rank list for last-grade servant posts, but only 5,524 have been given jobs so far and the validity of the rank list will end soon. In response to the protests, the Left Front government halted the regularisation of temporary staff, but promised to continue the process if it returns to power.

It’s essential that the available jobs go to the deserving and the government is duty-bound to ensure that. Favouritism and political considerations in appointments deprive the eligible candidates of opportunities. The concerns of the protesting job aspirants are genuine and their anger is justified. The government can afford to ignore them at its peril. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unemployment Kerala Government
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp