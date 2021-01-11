STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Drop vindictive action in Kochi flyover fiasco

Several members of V4Kerala, an apolitical platform that contested the recent Kochi Corporation polls, were arrested and charged with various offences.

Published: 11th January 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The delay, if any, is certainly indefensible. (Representational Image | A Sanesh, EPS)

Kochi’s two newly built flyovers were opened on Saturday, with CM Pinarayi Vijayan performing the inauguration online from the Kerala capital. Two separate functions—one for each flyover—were organised in Kochi too, attended in person by a Cabinet minister and a few people’s representatives. After the speeches, the dignitaries went on a ceremonious drive on the flyovers.

A typical inauguration that satisfied the politicians concerned and one that brought relief to people in the congested city, but what left an unpleasant aftertaste was the action taken against some people for an incident four days earlier in which vehicles were allowed to get on to one of the flyovers. Several members of V4Kerala, an apolitical platform that contested the recent Kochi Corporation polls, were arrested and charged with various offences.

Its leader was denied bail and sent to jail after the dramatic midnight arrest. It was said the group removed the barricades barring entry of vehicles in protest against the delay in the flyover’s opening. It’s an unwritten rule in India that public projects, built with taxpayers’ money, cannot be put to use until officially inaugurated by politicians.

While the CM’s prerogative to open the flyovers and take credit need not be challenged given his government’s initiative to decongest the city, questions need to be asked whether ready-to-use flyovers were kept out of bounds of the public pending a formal opening. Considering the huge inconvenience caused by the construction work at the two junctions—one of them the busiest in the state—it was imperative that the flyovers were opened as soon as they were ready.

The delay, if any, is certainly indefensible. Though it came across as irresponsible, the act of removal of barricades did not warrant the drastic action that the police resorted to. The offences charged against the arrested—including rioting, trespass and destruction of public property—are unlikely to stick and, in any case, there don’t seem to be enough grounds to deny bail. The action smacked of vindictiveness and didn’t behove a democratically elected government. Ideally, it should let the incident pass and consider it as a lesson on why it is unwise to test people’s patience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kochi
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp