STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Congress a bystander as Shiv Sena pushes its Hindutva agenda

Clearly Pawar was on the decision loop, so the criticism that the Congress is an insignificant appendage to what is essentially a Sena-NCP government is quite valid.

Published: 18th January 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | Twitter/ @CMOMaharashtra)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | Twitter/ @CMOMaharashtra)

Time was when the Shiv Sena showed deference to the Congress led by Sonia Gandhi, desperate as it was to lead a government in Maharashtra to keep the BJP, the single largest party, out of power. It used NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar to open a talks channel with Sonia, whose animosity towards the Sena was mutual.

But as their aim to put down the rampaging BJP took precedence, the three parties formed a power-sharing alliance led by the Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray with the clear understanding of governance based on a common minimum programme (CMP). Weeks later, the Congress began grumbling that it had little say in the government, but it is now clear that the Sena has reduced the Grand Old Party to a doormat.

Its Hindutva agenda is back on the front burner, with the party activating its proposals to rename Muslim dominated districts Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar (after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son) and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Despite the Congress screaming that the renaming spree is not part of the CMP, Sharad Pawar appeared to be an embodiment of Gautama Buddha as he pronounced that nomenclatures don’t matter. Clearly Pawar was on the decision loop, so the criticism that the Congress is an insignificant appendage to what is essentially a Sena-NCP government is quite valid.

When Sena megaphone Sanjay Raut criticised Rahul Gandhi and made the case for Sharad Pawar as UPA president, not many sparks flew, indicating the moribund state of the Maharashtra Congress unit. Uddhav justified the renaming of districts, saying the present ones were coined by Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, who doesn’t fit in with the definition of secularism the CMP is wedded to. Interestingly, there has been little reaction from Left-liberals yet.

The Congress appears to be caught between two stools as any precipitate action would bring the BJP back in the reckoning. The Sena knows it fully well and is trying to squeeze out the BJP, as the latter’s growth came at the expense of the former. It is also inducing defections from all around. As for the astute Pawar, his party shares the Congress’ ideological space, so the latter’s shrinkage ought to work to his advantage. It’s a win-win situation for the Sena-NCP.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp