STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Sensex touches 50k, but is the market rally here to stay?

The typical December Santa rally came a month later for Indian stock markets with the Sensex touching historic highs of 50,000 on Thursday.

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

The typical December Santa rally came a month later for Indian stock markets with the Sensex touching historic highs of 50,000 on Thursday. The phenomenal rally from 40,000 to 50,000 took a mere 100 days, but the journey is remarkable considering the record depths the Sensex had plunged last March to 25,000.

A combination of strong capital inflows, low rates, leaner corporate balance sheets and vaccination drive along with government measures all contributed to the milestone. Market capitalisation crossed Rs 197 lakh crore or $2.7 trillion on Wednesday, or about 115% of GDP despite forecasts of over 7% GDP contraction this fiscal. So are markets engineering their own boom or is the ongoing rally here to stay?

These questions are bothering investors and even the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Last month, he warned about stretched valuations posing risks to financial stability. He also flagged, albeit indirectly, the growing disconnect between financial markets (read equities) and the real economy. If we recall, just last February, global markets were on the dragon’s tail with S&P to Nikkei seeing a bloodbath fearing the pandemic.

But now, both global and local factors are aiding the ongoing rally. Strong global cues following a new US administration, benign global liquidity, faster than expected economic recovery and anticipation of a dream Budget are keeping the hopes of investors high. This momentum is bred into banking, PSU, metals, auto and IT stocks, while some believe midcaps will soon join the party. Lastly, domestic liquidity is abundant and FIIs are buying Indian equities with added fervour. 

That said, one of the oddities of markets is that it isn’t the economy. Even though equities are buoyant on improved earnings outlook, it is partly due to expenditure cuts. While government spending assures demand boost, it will prompt fiscal deficit to breach record highs. As for the financial system, even the RBI itself is unaware of the actual extent of gross NPAs. Lastly, valuations at current levels are indecently high, which only confirms that unless consumer demand, investments and government spending work in tandem, the market rally may soon peter out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp