STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Overtaxation of petrol and diesel cannot be justified  

Which means sometime last year, when crude was averaging $25 a barrel, petrol should have sold for Rs 50 a litre.

Published: 28th January 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Image used for representational purpose

Nearly two-and-a-half years ago, when global crude oil prices were around $75 a barrel, petrol was selling at Indian pumps for Rs 75 a litre. Today, when crude oil prices have fallen to $52 a barrel, petrol prices have hit an all-time high of Rs 86 or thereabouts a litre. The logic of such an otherwise inexcusable anomaly is of course the government’s need to raise revenues in difficult times by taxing a commodity that no individual or enterprise can really do without.

Some 67% of the retail price of petrol and 61% of that of diesel go towards taxes as of today. For the last five years, the Centre has used the fall in crude prices to raise taxes and effectively keep the retail prices of petrol and diesel within a narrow range. If the fall in crude prices had been passed on to consumers, the pump prices would have fallen by 50 paise for every $1 drop in crude rates. Which means sometime last year, when crude was averaging $25 a barrel, petrol should have sold for Rs 50 a litre.

The reverse obviously kept happening as the Indian state cranked up its taxes on auto fuels every time crude prices fell. Now that the global economy has started bouncing back and demand for crude has started pushing up prices, the chances of lower oil prices in India are next to nil. The best we can hope for is a stop in the weekly increase in taxes expressed as a percentage of retail prices.

Higher fuel prices coupled with high interest rates and costs imposed by poor infrastructure and red tape have turned India into one of the highest cost economies in the Asia-Pacific region. This policy of increasing the burden of taxes on a commodity whose demand will not fall even if prices were to rise has contributed much to that dubious distinction.

What needs to be done, at least to ensure the situation does not worsen, is for the state to check its propensity to raise taxes any further on our transport fuels by freezing them at current levels. The government needs to understand that India’s growth story, which has started showing signs of a revival after months of shrinking, could well be stymied if it refuses to give up its bad habit of overtaxing this fuel and feeding the fire of inflation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp