STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

The party, with a strong network at the grassroots level, can easily identify such elements. 

Published: 02nd July 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

LDF supporters, CPM flag, Left

Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)

The 2013 Palakkad plenum of the CPM had passed a resolution against party workers establishing connections with real estate mafia, loan sharks and proponents of superstitious rituals. Along with factional tendencies, amassing wealth disproportionate to one’s known sources of income was declared a taboo too. During the 2015 national plenum in Kolkata, the party leadership admitted that a large number of the members didn’t possess the minimum qualification for membership. The recent arrest of a former DYFI leader from Kannur for being part of a gang engaged in stealing smuggled gold and the alleged involvement of other CPM workers in this particular case and other criminal activities earlier have raised questions on how seriously the party and its workers heeded these warnings. With the party being accused of sheltering criminals, CPM’s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan was quick to declare that the organisation didn’t have anything to do with them. He even read out a list of 20 criminals who call themselves CPM members and warned party workers against associating with them.

The fact is, whether they are officially members of the CPM or not, these people were at the forefront of all party activities till recently and their social media profiles are a testimony to their association with senior leaders. With names of other Kannur-based gangsters allegedly associated with the CPM too cropping up, the party is finding it hard to defend itself. Two gangsters facing life terms in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case were named in a leaked audio clip by a smuggler. Open and tacit endorsement of criminals by the leadership is the reason why more youngsters are using the party as a cover for their criminal activities. If the CPM is serious about rooting out criminals from among the cadre, there needs to be strong and convincing action against all those who violate the party’s line, including leaders who engage criminals to do their dirty work. The party, with a strong network at the grassroots level, can easily identify such elements. It’s time the CPM came clean on the criminal elements within and did something to restore its image.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala CPM Kannur CPM Kerala gangsters
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp