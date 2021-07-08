STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic not over yet, people should not get complacent

It turned a blind eye solely because the BJP felt it had a good chance to wrest power in West Bengal.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:10 AM

Pictures of huge crowds of tourists in Manali have triggered fears of a surge in Covid-19 cases once again | PTI

Photographs and reports of thousands of tourists enjoying the salubrious climes of hill stations unnerved the government to such an extent that on Tuesday, it had to remind the public that the Covid-19 pandemic was not yet over and they must not drop guard. Prolonged lockdowns and restrictions on social activities such as eating out, weddings and public gatherings have perhaps led to this. But as the government has warned, the footloose tourists must remember that health and safety come first, and leisure and fun can come later. While public health lies in the domain of the government, the people, too, have responsibilities that they owe to themselves. Every citizen has a duty to perform by following strict regimens required to control and stave off the virus. The job of controlling the disease cannot be left only to the government. Those thronging the hills to escape the heat of the plains must remember that the heavens will not fall if they skip a vacation; rather, falling prey to the virus can potentially be life-changing. Irresponsible behaviour is not limited only to the tourists. In Delhi, popular markets have had to be shut down after reopening as they failed to follow the norms of social distancing. The complaints by traders and market associations that it is the job of the authorities to enforce the norms are clearly misplaced. It is equally incumbent upon the shopkeepers to ensure that their customers wear masks, keep a healthy distance and not overcrowd.

While the government was quite quick to raise the red flag on the tourists, it must be remembered that it failed during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and the Assembly elections recently, both of which contributed to the second wave in no insignificant manner. While the government was silent on the Kumbh because it felt that cancelling the event would hurt religious sentiments, it repeatedly maintained that the elections were a constitutional requirement. It turned a blind eye solely because the BJP felt it had a good chance to wrest power in West Bengal. This sort of double standards will not help its own cause of controlling the pandemic.

