STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Address Cairn energy tax dispute immediately  

While fighting one war, one shouldn’t fan another. But it appears that the ongoing India-Cairn tax dispute is inching towards that direction.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cairn Energy refinery. (Photo courtesy : Cairn media library)

While fighting one war, one shouldn’t fan another. But it appears that the ongoing India-Cairn tax dispute is inching towards that direction. The UK’s Cairn Energy PLC, which won the arbitration award last December, is reportedly seizing our global assets, including government buildings. The international arbitration tribunal had held India’s retrospective levy as unfair and asked the government to return $1.7 billion to Cairn. What’s troubling is, with India refusing to pay, Cairn has registered cases across multiple jurisdictions and if it succeeds, we will join countries like Pakistan and Venezuela that have had assets seized for dishonouring international rulings. 

The government appointed a judge on the three-member tribunal that unanimously overturned the levy and asked India to return the value of Cairn’s sold shares, dividend seized and tax refund withheld. But the government maintains that the tribunal ‘improperly exercised jurisdiction over a national tax dispute that the Republic of India never offered and/or agreed to arbitrate’. It even termed the tribunal’s ruling as ‘highly flawed’ and moved The Hague Court of Appeals, which is expected to hear the case in September. In 2015, Cairn sought relief under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty and the tribunal held India’s actions as violative of the ‘fair and equitable treatment’ guaranteed to foreign investors. India dismisses the view and instead is arguing that the tribunal’s ruling ratifies Cairn’s scheme of achieving double non-taxation designed to avoid global taxes. This, it insists, is ‘a significant public policy concern for governments worldwide’.

As we await a closure, chances are others who have won arbitration awards, including Vodafone UK and Devas Multimedia, may feel emboldened to seize India’s assets. To avoid this, unsolicited advice is pouring in from several quarters. One such option is to offer Barmer oil fields in Rajasthan to Cairn, incidentally discovered by the company itself. Such a move could allow the government to honour its liability without adding fiscal pressure. Any reputational losses for dishonouring international rulings is needless and India must avoid global humiliation at all costs.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-Cairn
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp