STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Curious timing of draft law on Uttar Pradesh population control

Parallelly, Adityanath announced a new population policy to cut the fertility rate to 1.9 by 2030.

Published: 12th July 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

Months before the election season begins, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission released a draft population control Bill that seeks to incentivise families with a maximum of two children. By implication, it intends to penalise couples with more than two children by barring them from applying for government jobs as also contesting local body elections and restricting their eligibility for state-run welfare schemes. Though the draft immediately ran into a fusillade of protests from the opposition, there was nothing wrong with the proposal per se. UP is the most populous state in the country with a gross fertility rate of 2.7, according to the National Family Health Survey 4, so it makes good sense to proactively control its population growth. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Red Fort address in 2019, raising small families is itself a form of patriotism. However, the timing of the draft made the intention obvious.

That the priorities of a party in a state preparing to go to polls in eight months will be different as compared to those in another state where elections ended a few months ago is a given. It explains why Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wants a gradual rollout of the two-child policy in his state, while his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath appears to be in a hurry to push it through. The draft UP law is open for public comment only till July 19, and Minister Mohsin Raza said on record that it will subsequently be passed by the Assembly. Remember both states have sizable Muslim populations. Parallelly, Adityanath announced a new population policy to cut the fertility rate to 1.9 by 2030.

Given his government’s sense of urgency, the population law in the making can be expected to become an important talking point for the BJP during the UP Assembly polls, just as the triple talaq Bill was a much debated legislation in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Taken together with the love jihad law that is already in place in UP, the political discourse could get toxic. It’s up to the BJP to convince people that the new law would be religion agnostic and applied evenly. Then alone would its slogan of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas carry conviction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh POPULATION CONTROL two child policy Uttar Pradesh assembly polls
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • P.Tauro
    Good proposal as it will apply equally to all. However, it cannot be applied retrospectively as it will run into legal hurdles. Such a law is necessary for the entire country to stem population growth.
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp