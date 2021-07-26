STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Mamata readies for top role on the national stage

Now that she has given herself a parliamentary position without being a member of Parliament, Mamata has made her intentions clear.

Published: 26th July 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

If there was even an iota of doubt about Mamata Banerjee positioning herself as the prime ministerial candidate of an Opposition coalition, it got dissipated after she engineered her election as the Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party’s head. Didi didn’t need to hold that position ever since she became chief minister of West Bengal in 2011, as her writ runs in the regional party she founded. Now that she has given herself a parliamentary position without being a member of Parliament, Mamata has made her intentions clear.

At 66, age is on her side. Her recent call for Opposition unity in her address from Kolkata—telecast simultaneously at multiple regional capitals for the first time—had the right nuance. Though the next general elections are more than two-and-a-half years away, putting off the cobbling together of an Opposition alliance to a much later date could be counterproductive, she warned. But one half of her choice of leaders to take the coalition initiative forward was curious—Sharad Pawar of the NCP and P Chidambaram of the Congress. For, no one, including himself, knows where Chidambaram stands in his party’s matrix. While Mamata is believed to have lined up a meeting with Sonia Gandhi during her visit to Delhi, snubbing the Gandhis by not mentioning them in her video address sent out a loaded political message.

Though Mamata may be ready to lead the Opposition, the moot point is whether other regional parties would agree to rally around her. For, she is seen as at least as autocratic as the dispensation she seeks to replace. She has worked in coalitions before, but her ability to run a grouping of disparate national and regional parties, which involves flexibility, political trade-offs and listening more than speaking, is yet to be tested. And her record at development is at best patchy.

A fractured Opposition is what the BJP would be counting on as five states, including the all important Uttar Pradesh, go to polls in about eight months. Just the other day, BSP leader Mayawati appeared to shake off sloth and spoke about the need for a united Opposition. If Mamata can somehow catalyse coalition building in UP, it would be a giant step towards realising her national ambitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp