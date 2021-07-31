Caution needed as Covid spikes in Karnataka

The sharp fluctuations in Karnataka’s daily Covid caseload over the past couple of weeks hold an underlying message: that the graph is worrying and there’s more to it than meets the eye. Experts who are closely studying the data warn that these are signs of the second wave tailing into the third.

As a society, though, we are far too eager to believe the falling numbers and disregard warnings. And so, the masks have slipped to the chin, travel bags are out, socialising is on and people are on the move. While such behaviour borders on the reckless, it is the government’s relaxation of all restrictions that is more incredulous. Cinema halls began screening shows two weeks ago and colleges opened last week to vaccinated students. And there are experts advocating the opening of schools as early as next week. While many around the country have cited the problems faced by the underprivileged, from access to online classes to lack of mid-day meals, a number of parents are worried about sending their unvaccinated children back to school even before the effect of the removal of restrictions can be assessed.

The sudden spike of 34% in cases, just days after the final unlocking, should make both the administration and people sit up. There is a new worry on the southern borders: Kerala in the throes of a wave apart, complicated by the Zika infection. As expected, the districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are reporting the first surge, which could seep through the state very soon. Towards the north, Maharashtra is also reporting a spike in cases. To compound this rising concern, vaccines are in short supply and inoculating the masses in cities and the hinterland is still a gargantuan task. The Technical Advisory Committee, to its credit, is taking serious note of the changing scenario, and it is hoped will advise caution to the government. It would be prudent to retreat into a state of semi-lockdown and ramp up vaccination, so as to be better prepared for another wave. The public, on its part, should realise that it’s not yet time to drop guard.