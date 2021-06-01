STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Disaster management lessons from Odisha

In the last 20 years, mighty cyclones have been dealt with ease—Yaas the latest example—as it has internalised the art of preparedness

Published: 01st June 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik review meeting with senior officials over cyclone ''Yaas'' preparedness through video conferencing. (Photo | ANI)

The ferocious second wave of Covid has a key lesson for India. Disaster rarely comes with a warning; all we could do is remain prepared. Had we not lowered our guard, kept our ears to the ground and remained alert, the misery thousands were put through— be it for oxygen shortage, medicine and bed scarcity or the tragic loss of lives—could have been avoided. For all this to happen, India, as a whole, must integrate disaster preparedness into its core system, starting from the ground. This is where Odisha has taken a lead. The council of ministers of the Naveen Patnaik government, on Saturday, adopted a resolution to train every student, panchayati raj institution, government employee, elected representative, vana surakshya samiti and community-based organisation in disaster and pandemic management. The beginning would be made through incorporation of the subject in school and college curricula. The government plans to create a huge knowledge infrastructure; a task force will be formulated to take forward the mission. It even seeks to make disaster and pandemic management a compulsory part of the government recruitment process. The goal is to train everyone—right from the ward member on the ground till the CM at the very top.

A humungous task it may seem, but it is clear where this is coming from. Odisha has been at the mercy of natural calamities for decades. The 1999 supercyclone led to unimaginable destruction of lives and property and saw the state turn a new chapter—a fresh political regime under the BJD, helmed by Naveen. Mitigating that calamity took years but his government created a separate disaster management department, a new policy and an authority that remains focused on disasters. In the last 20 years, mighty cyclones have been dealt with ease—Yaas the latest example—as it has internalised the art of preparedness. But Naveen is looking ahead. With Odisha having borne the brunt of climate change, he has set sight on tackling biological disasters like Covid. Hence, his mission of creating a yodha (disaster warrior) in every home must get a bigger stage and not remain confined just to the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik government Naveen Patnaik Odisha government Cyclone Yaas COVID-19 natural calamities
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp