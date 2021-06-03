STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

People's role in Covid fight

The optics seemed necessary as he was coming under attack for neglecting the Western zone where the ruling party had not performed well in the recent polls.

Published: 03rd June 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin wearing a PPE kit during his visit to ESI Hospital in Coimbatore | Express

The visual of MK Stalin donning a PPE suit and inspecting a Covid ward at ESI hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has won him praise for being the only chief minister to have ventured into such a zone. The optics seemed necessary as he was coming under attack for neglecting the Western zone where the ruling party had not performed well in the recent polls. While the Covid curve in the northern districts, including Chennai, has been sliding down, it was spiralling in the Western districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode. Coimbatore saw a total of 20,057 cases from May 17 to 23, which went up further to 23,839 in the next week. Cases in Erode and Tiruppur too rose during that week. But the same period saw Chennai’s curve dipping from 34,339 to 18,173 cases. The good news in the beginning of this month is a plateauing of daily cases in the Western districts too, with less than 4,000 being reported since May 28.

The slow decrease in cases in TN has now led to a clamour for relaxation of the intense lockdown, forcing the CM to appeal to people to share responsibility in this fight. It is common wisdom that repeated lockdowns cannot be a solution as they have hurt the livelihoods of many sections. But one also needs to understand that the state has been pushed to this corner due to the nonchalance of people, even during the lockdown. In Chennai alone, over 13% of motorists on the streets were reportedly carrying fake e-passes or ID cards of essential workers, frustrating the efforts of the police. Cops have been guarding important junctions across the state, checking vehicles to ensure they come under exemption categories like health staff and media. But the police records have violators misusing their passes, including a doctor who was on his way to pick up his girlfriend. Isn’t it time people got more humane, seeing cops guarding their checkposts in this ruthless 40°C heat and health workers in suffocating PPE gear in non-airconditioned wards? The least a citizen can do is act responsibly, keeping in mind the visuals of patients gasping for breath and the queues at various crematoria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu coronavirus Chennai coronavirus COVD-19
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp